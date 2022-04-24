Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.16 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.43.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

