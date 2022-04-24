Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after buying an additional 221,997 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

