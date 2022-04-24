Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,168 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

