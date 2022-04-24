Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.43% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.68 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $868.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

