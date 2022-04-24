Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Veoneer worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $37,184,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,087,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNE opened at $36.95 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Veoneer’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

