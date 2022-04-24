Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

