Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,870 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 442,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

