Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 71.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $371.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.36. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

