Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $215.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

ESLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

