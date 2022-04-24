Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.91 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

