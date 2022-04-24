IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

ATGE stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

