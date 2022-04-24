Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,884,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,390,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.