Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 50,242 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Luminar Technologies worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

