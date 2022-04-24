Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 724 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $534.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.65 and its 200 day moving average is $662.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

