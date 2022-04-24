IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Rocky Brands worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

