Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $362.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.43.

NYSE:LAD opened at $289.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day moving average of $308.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

