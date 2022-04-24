SVB Leerink Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $97.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

