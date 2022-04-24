Tigress Financial Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $139.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.64. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

