EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Research Coverage Started at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
