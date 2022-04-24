EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Research Coverage Started at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

