BMO Capital Markets Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $89.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.80.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.