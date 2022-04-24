Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

