EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.05.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.12 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.