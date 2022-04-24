Intel’s (INTC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.61.

INTC stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

