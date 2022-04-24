Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.16.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.56.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

