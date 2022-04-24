Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$66.00” Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

