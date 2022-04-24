Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$89.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.