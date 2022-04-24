Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

