BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

RCI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,754 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

