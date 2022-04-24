Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.