KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.