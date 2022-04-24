Credit Suisse Group Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,409.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,666.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,782.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

