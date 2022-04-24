Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.54.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a twelve month low of $201.41 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.