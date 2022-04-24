MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has $275.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.89.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $265.93 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $514.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day moving average of $366.76.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.