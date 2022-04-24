Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,582 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $321.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

