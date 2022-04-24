TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TopBuild by 1,683.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

TopBuild stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

