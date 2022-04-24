Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

