iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

