Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $34.73 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

