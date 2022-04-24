Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.