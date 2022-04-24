Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,532 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

