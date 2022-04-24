Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,009 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in SEA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 45,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,532 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.76.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.