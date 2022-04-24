Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.62 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

