Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,401 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

