Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,975,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,720,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

NYSE:U opened at $75.70 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

