Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 202,910 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Himax Technologies worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

