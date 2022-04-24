M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $172.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

