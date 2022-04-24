Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $361,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

