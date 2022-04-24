Arizona State Retirement System Sells 413 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

United Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.