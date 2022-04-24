Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after buying an additional 194,526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 880,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after buying an additional 316,441 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

SPLK stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

