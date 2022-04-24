Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.